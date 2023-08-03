Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

How the world reacted to Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's separation

Headlines in Canada were filled with news of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau's separation on Wednesday — but the news quickly received international attention as well.



Experts say that Trudeau's international profile likely contributed to the news garnering global interest.



"Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau wrote in a message posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday. The statement rapidly made it into international news stories.

U.S. national newspapers, such as the New York Times and Washington Post reported on the former couple's separation, as did a number of American broadcasters — including CNN, CBS and NBC — on their websites.



The separation was the top story on the website of People Magazine on Wednesday afternoon. The news also made it onto the website of American tabloid TMZ.



Jennifer Stewart, CEO of the communications firm Syntax Strategic, told CBC News Network that the separation might attract more eyes globally than it does in Canada.

"This is not Canadian news. This is international news. Trudeau has a celebrity factor and so does Sophie," Stewart told host Dianne Buckner.



"People care about his personal life, and I would argue people care more internationally than they do in Canada about his personal life," she said. Read the full story here.

Robo-picketer on the line

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

A robot dog named Gato moves with a sign on it as unionized Hollywood actors and writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



A week-long trip to help her mother in Ohio turned into a "horrific" ordeal for Sarah Arvanitis when she was denied entry back into Canada and separated from her young daughter. Arvanitis, 35, has filed a complaint with the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) against her Hamilton immigration lawyer, funded through Legal Aid Ontario. She alleges the "devastating" three-month separation came after she was denied entry into Canada on the grounds she was missing a key document — a permanent residency application she says her lawyer assured her had been filed. Her complaint was filed in May and there hasn't yet been a decision by the LSO. While she was stuck in the U.S. between March and June, Arvanitis said, her 10-year-old daughter in Ontario was distraught, calling her every day crying and struggling in school. Without Arvanitis's care, her husband Tom, who has diabetes and is on bed rest, saw his health deteriorate, leading to his leg being amputated below the knee in May, she said. Read the full story here.



Back in February 2021, Facebook blocked news on its platforms across Australia to protest a proposed law that would have forced it, along with Google, to pay media companies for stories appearing on their sites. About a week later, Facebook and Google struck a deal with the Australian government and the restriction stopped. Yet in Canada, such a deal never materialized. Instead, Ottawa passed the Online News Act in June, requiring tech giants to pay news outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose. And on Tuesday, Facebook's parent company, Meta, responded by announcing it had officially begun to end news availability on its platforms in Canada. So did Canada miss an opportunity to secure its own deal and avoid the current situation? Read the full story here.

A First Nation in northwestern Ontario has issued a public notice to warn mining prospectors away from its traditional territory, and says the province's free mine staking system is putting a potential treaty settlement at risk. The notice by Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek (KZA), also known as Gull Bay First Nation, says it opposes recent mining claims made in its vicinity, and will "take all measures necessary to ensure that our interests in these lands are respected and protected," which could include legal action. KZA is an Anishinaabe community situated on the western shores of Lake Nipigon, about 175 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, and has about 1,500 members. The First Nation has an outstanding land claim against Ontario and Canada about the expanse of its reserve, Gull River 55, and is in the land selection process to expand it by eight to 10 times its current size. This would help recover lands promised in the Robinson-Superior Treaty of 1850. But Chief Wilfred King said the influx of mining claims may prevent this from happening. Read more on this story here.



Those working at the grassroots levels of Canadian soccer say the team's early exit at the Women's World Cup shows the sport in this country needs to change how it identifies and develops young female soccer players. "Young ladies in these other leading countries are playing all the time," said Kim Brassor, executive director and co-founder of the Future Girls Soccer, the only all-female player and coach organization in Canada. "At dedicated academies there's kids that get trained for free because they're the best of the best." Brassor, who has also served on the executive of the Ontario Soccer Association's Women's Committee and written a book called Reaching for the Rings: A Young Girls Guide to Growing her Game, said it's time to apply the same dedication Canada applies to building sustained excellence in hockey from an early age to soccer. Read more on this story here.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are many things. Toon-ified tortoises. Masters of the martial arts. But in what is a surprisingly revolutionary move for the long-running franchise, this time, they are teenagers first. First springing onto the pages of Mirage Studios comic books back in 1984, TMNT soon escaped its underground comic and became an animated staple of the 1980s and '90s. With their brightly coloured costumes and radical names, the turtle bros often sounded more like Point Break surfers with their totally tubular street slang. Cowabunga indeed. A new animated version comes from the producing team of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg who had the idea of making Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles about actual teens. Tortoise teens, but teens all the same. The film captures the messiness of that time in life, when young adults are a boundless source of potential … and can mess up really bad. Read Eli Glasner's review here.



Now here's some good news to start your Wednesday: By 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a line of people snaked around Chez Mag Fine Cantine — a snack bar on Île d'Orléans, just north of Quebec City, that's long been famous for its poutine. Usually serving the Quebec staple with a thick layer of fresh lobster, the family-owned seasonal casse-croûte has seen a dramatic spike in visitors since last week. The co-owner says the island's bridge is jammed and wait times are upward of an hour as tourists and locals line up to try the poutine recommended by Quebec social media influencer Olivier Primeau. "We didn't see it coming," said Marc-Antoine Gagnon. "We are trying our best." Primeau posted a video on TikTok about the poutine last week which now has over a million views. The sudden surge in fame has forced the owners to double their staff and buy a trailer to keep up with demand. Read more here.

Front Burner: Congress, aliens and the search for E.T.

How serious was testimony in U.S. congress about non-humans and UFOs, and what would it take for scientists to actually prove aliens exist?

Today in history: August 3

1778: The La Scala opera house, one of the premier opera and ballet theatres in the world, opens in Milan, Italy.



1876: Alexander Graham Bell makes the first one-way transmission telephone call via telegraph wires between separate buildings in the Brantford, Ont., area.



1958: The world's first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, becomes the first vessel to cross the geographic North Pole underwater.



1996: Donovan Bailey anchors Canada's victory in the men's 4x100-metre relay final at the Atlanta Olympics. The 100-metre champ was joined on the medal podium by Robert Esmie, Glenroy Gilbert and Bruny Surin.