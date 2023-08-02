Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

Want to buy a house in Calgary? You're not alone. Why the city's booming despite high interest rate

As interest rates climbed in Canada over the last year, so have mortgage payments. As a result, house prices in many markets have started to slow their steep ascent. The one major exception? Calgary.

The latest numbers from the Calgary Real Estate Board confirm it, with the average home price in Calgary at $539,461, up nearly 10 per cent compared to last year.

"I'm just surprised about the strength that we've continued to have in Calgary," said Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist for the Calgary Real Estate Board, which called its July 2023 sales numbers the strongest reported, with a "record-setting pace."

WATCH | Calgary real estate is on a tear, bucking the trend elsewhere:



In part, economists like Lurie pin the strength of the Calgary market on comparative pricing compared to other cities. Even as interest rates increase, the cost difference remains stark.

Numbers from the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index back this up. For example, while prices in Toronto or Vancouver have dropped from their peak in spring 2022, they still remain relatively higher than Calgary.

Escalating mortgage costs may not discourage those coming from markets such as Toronto, with detached homes that often cost more than $1 million. According to Lurie, those buyers are "less sensitive to those higher interest rates" when they view similar homes in Calgary with prices that are typically hundreds of thousands of dollars lower.

For Nadine Faule, a realtor who specializes in helping clients relocate to Calgary from other parts of Canada and the world, the current market is "like the gold rush" for people struggling to afford homes in more expensive markets.

"Everybody wants to come to Calgary and we just don't have enough houses," said Faule, who spoke to CBC News from an open house showing in Calgary's Woodbine neighbourhood where nine offers were placed on the home before the open house even began. Read the full story here.

Shining supermoon

(Borja Suarez/Reuters)

Women walk up a mountain in Arguineguín, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, on Tuesday with a full supermoon, known as the Sturgeon Moon, in the background. This month will see two supermoons, with the second coming on August 30. A supermoon occurs when the moon is full as it reaches the closest point in its orbit to Earth.

When it comes to EV charging infrastructure, how does your province rank? In yesterday's newsletter we told you that Canada's most populous provinces were way behind the U.S. in charger availability. That was based on a miscalculation of the data. In fact, the difference varies depending on the province or territory. The story and graphic have been corrected and updated. You can read the amended article here.



A new report highlights Canada's major drop in surgeries during the early years of the pandemic, but those pains were felt unequally across the country's patchwork provincial health-care systems — with the largest decrease in procedures seen in Newfoundland and Labrador. The findings were released Wednesday by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), an independent organization which compiles and analyzes health system data. The CIHI team found roughly 743,000 fewer surgeries were performed in Canada during the first 2½ years of the pandemic — a drop of about 13 per cent compared to 2019. "It takes a long time to catch up when you have to cancel a large number of surgeries," said Kathleen Morris, CIHI's vice-president of research and analysis. Despite the drop in surgeries, overtime hours in Canada's public hospitals from 2020 to 2021 increased by 15 per cent over the previous year — a "stark example" of the pressure COVID-19 put on health-care workers, the CIHI report noted. Read the full story here.



Donald Trump on Tuesday was hit with criminal charges for a third time in four months — this time arising from efforts to overturn his 2020 U.S. election defeat — as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year. The four-count indictment alleges Trump conspired to defraud the U.S. by preventing Congress from certifying U.S. President Joe Biden's victory, and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election. Trump was ordered to make an initial appearance in federal court on Thursday. As CBC Washington correspondent Alexander Panetta writes, the case amounts to this: Trump knew he was lying about the election. Prosecutors have notes from his vice-president, Mike Pence. Read the full analysis here.

WATCH | How Pence's detailed notes could play a role in latest Trump charges:



Warning that you might go out of business isn't the sort of thing that tends to send a company's stock soaring, but that's exactly what happened to Tupperware recently. Shares in the iconic food container company gained 700 per cent in the latest meme stock rally. The company revealed in April that it was in danger of going out of business, with sales slowing just as interest rates on its $700-million US debt load moved in the opposite direction. By the end of June, Tupperware's shares were changing hands at barely 61 cents. But in a filing related to its restructuring process, the company revealed it had signed a waiver with one of its major lenders to buy it time to come up with a solution — which seems to have been the catalyst for a big turnaround in its fortunes. Just as they did for GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry and others, small retail investors started pouring money into the company's shares — taking the price from 64 cents a share on July 19 to $5.70 on Tuesday. Read the full story here.



Five hundred million years ago, the ancient, shallow sea in what is now British Columbia teemed with unusual creatures unlike any alive today. But there's one you'd recognize if it swam by: A jellyfish much like those that pulse through today's oceans. Scientists say fossils found in Canada's Burgess Shale are the oldest-known creatures that we would recognize as jellyfish — and they were likely the terrors of the sea during the Cambrian geological period. Read the full story here.



Now here's some good news to start your Wednesday: Kansas farmer Lee Wilson didn't know what to get his wife Renee for their 50th wedding anniversary, until inspiration struck. She loved sunflowers, so he decided to turn 80 acres into a field of yellow, growing 1.2 million blooms to mark their celebratory milestone together. Watch the video here.

First Person: Though I've moved onto a big city job, I'll never forget my sweet, small-town colleagues

After graduation, Nabeeha Naqvi worked for two years in a small lab in Kingston, Ont., where she grew professionally and made friends for life. Read her column here.

Front Burner: What's driving polarization in Canadian politics?

A new report from the Public Policy Forum takes a closer look at polarization in Canada, and the role partisan politicking plays in Canadians feeling more divided.

Front Burner 25:08 What’s driving polarization in Canadian politics?

Today in history: August 2

1862: Victoria, B.C., is incorporated as a city.



1886: Aviation pioneer J.A.D. McCurdy is born in Baddeck, N.S. He flew the Silver Dart, the first powered aircraft to fly in Canada, off the ice of Bras d'Or Lake, N.S., in 1909. He later became lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia.



1963: Legislation passes to change the Parliamentary procedures for handling divorces — the first such changes since Confederation. The bill had the effect of largely relieving the House of Commons of responsibility for divorce cases and handing it to the Senate.



1990: Iraq invades the tiny, oil-rich nation of Kuwait following the collapse of talks on oil and territorial claims. International sanctions were imposed on Iraq when it refused to withdraw from Kuwait, sparking an international crisis.