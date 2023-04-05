Good morning! This is our daily news roundup with everything you need to know in one concise read. Sign up here to get this delivered to your inbox every morning.

This arrest is not the legal threat Trump dreads most

Former U.S. president Donald Trump is encircled by legal threats.

They include the 2020 election aftermath; the Jan. 6 attacks; mishandled classified documents; obstruction of justice, and these cases are swirling around in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, as prosecutors accused him of paying two women to suppress their accounts of sexual encounters with him. The two women were adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

It's telling that Trump spent more time in a Mar-A-Lago speech late Tuesday complaining about other cases, beside the Stormy Daniels one.

"This [Stormy Daniels case] is probably the least of Trump's worries," said Juan-Carlos Planas, a former Republican state lawmaker in Florida, and state prosecutor, who is now a Democrat and a lawyer specializing in elections.

Planas said he believes the charges against Trump are solid, but the case will hinge on whether Trump wins procedural arguments, like whether the statute of limitations has lapsed. The limit is five years but it can be extended, under pandemic rules and also for New Yorkers residing out of state.

A former New York prosecutor and current law professor, Bennett Gershman, concurs with Planas on three points.

No, he says, the hush-money case isn't the strongest against Trump. Yes, it's capable of earning a conviction. And, finally, in his view, this is just the start.

"[The New York case] broke the dam," Gershman told CBC News.

"The floodgates are now open. … It's probably not going to be the biggest case of all, several months from now." Read the full story here.

Heading for the sea

(Borja Suarez/Reuters)

Schoolchildren observe a loggerhead sea turtle that was released on Melenara Beach on March 30, after recovering from its injuries at the Taliarte Wildlife Recovery Centre, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.

In brief

Platinum-recording artist Danny Fernandes took more than $200,000 from aspiring musicians, a months-long investigation by CBC Toronto has found. They accuse Fernandes of breaking promises of helping their music careers and leaving behind a trail of broken dreams and unpaid debts. The Canadian singer-songwriter has apologized, and his lawyer says they're aiming to repay the debts. Read the full story here.

Dr. José François spends a lot of time thinking about how to attract students to family medicine. At a time when six million Canadians — one in five — don't have access to a family doctor, and fewer Canadian-trained medical students than ever consider it their No. 1 choice in specialties, François is one of many across the country speaking out about an alarming trend. "Over the last five years, we've seen a decline in the number of learners that identify family medicine as their first choice. It's about 30 per cent right now," said François, head of the University of Manitoba's family medicine department. Compare that to 2015, when 38 per cent of applicants ranked family medicine as their first choice, according to data released by CaRMS, the Canadian Resident Matching Service. Read more on this story here.

A report out on Tuesday from the Agri-food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax says many Canadians are hoping a grocery code of conduct will protect them from soaring food bills that they see as profiteering and "price gouging." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week has been out promoting the federal grocery rebate from last week's federal budget. But while the effectiveness of codes or rebates in driving down prices remains uncertain, experts in the economics of pricing say consumers have access to a powerful tool to fight food inflation by taking advantage of a strategy retailers use to maximize their own profits. Squeezing for profits

Called "price discrimination" or the "two-price system," it's a long-standing technique used by retailers and service providers to squeeze the most profit out of their customers by selling to different people at different prices. Read more from CBC business columnist Don Pittis.

Two months have passed since the earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, but the traumatic experience still lives with Melisa Gökmen. "The moment I enter the house, I'm afraid that everything will happen again," she told The Current. Gökmen, 23, hasn't stepped foot inside her apartment in Malatya, Turkey, since Feb. 6 — the day the 7.8 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit. She's spent the last several weeks in the Turkish city of Tekirdağ, where she's receiving psychological help from a psychiatrist. More than 236,000 buildings either collapsed or suffered significant damage in both Turkey and Syria, and over 50,000 people died. Gökmen isn't the only survivor who's struggling to adapt to life after the destruction. Aid groups on the ground are warning of a looming mental health crisis. Read more on this story here.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back on screen together in a film about how a shoe company changed the game. Directed by Affleck, Air tells the story of how a Nike employee convinced the company to build a shoe around Michael Jordan – who at the time was a 18-year-old basketball phenom. CBC's Eli Glasner says if you don't mind cheering for Nike, the snappy story works best when Damon and Affleck share the screen. Read more here.



Now here's some good news to start your Wednesday: Draydin Cyr is still getting used to his new title: Mr. Cyr. But the 22-year-old teaching intern is comfortable at Mother Teresa Middle School in Regina. He used to be a student there. "I didn't know that I would be coming back here. But it's definitely been something that I've imagined or dreamt about," he said. In fact, CBC News interviewed him at the school in 2013 — when he was just 13 years old — and he said he wanted to become a teacher and a coach. "I can pass on to others my knowledge," the then-Grade 8 student said. Read more here.

Opinion: Alberta's other 4H club: Help needed for our highways, our homeless and our health

Glory Przekop knows the Alberta government values the thriving economy of the Peace Country, but she doesn't see much evidence that it cares about the people who live there. Her opinion piece is part of a series of personal essays the CBC is running ahead of the Alberta Election. Read the piece here.

First Person: My dad set an example of how to work yourself to death — and how not to

Taylor Maavara's dad set her an example of how to live for work, but he also showed her how to follow her passions. After his death, she travelled across Canada to grapple with these mixed messages. Read her column here.

Front Burner: Alberta premier under scrutiny over leaked phone call

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under scrutiny following the release of leaked audio from a conversation between Smith and a controversial Calgary street preacher.

Today in history: April 5

1842: Abraham Gesner, a physician and geologist best known for inventing kerosene, opened Canada's oldest surviving public museum — which he called Gesner's Museum of Natural History — in Saint John. It was the precursor to the New Brunswick Museum.



1887: British historian Lord Acton writes in a letter to Mandell Creighton, an archbishop of the Church of England: "Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely."



1971: The Gentilly nuclear power plant opens in Quebec.



1989: The Polish government legalizes the Solidarity union and introduces democratic reforms.