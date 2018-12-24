Out hiking in Quebec? Keep your eyes peeled for hidden zines

Hikers out on Quebec's vast network of nature trails may stumble across a small, hidden zine tucked into a plastic bag waiting to be found — a zine all about Quebec's forests.

"We decided to hide them all over Quebec in different parks so that people can pick them up," Moe Rabkin told CBC Montreal's Daybreak on Monday.

"It will be a bit like how graffiti artists leave their mark in different cities. It's not supposed to be something people look for. But, at the same time, if you find it, it's something cool."

Rabkin, who writes under the pen name Moe Hillel, co-published the bilingual zine with Pattie O'Green. She writes in French and he in English. O'Green's watercolour artwork appears in the zine as well.

The zine is titled, Terre à bois * Woodland.

In the zine, the pair of horticulturalists share reflections on the forest and what the woods means to them "on many different levels," Rabkin said.

Planning to purchase land for projects, the pair explored forests in search of the right spot, but they soon realized there was no easy way to assess a forest. The zine developed from their correspondence on that topic, he said.

"We're talking, in a way, about ourselves when we talk about the forest and we talk about the forest when we talk about ourselves," he said. "It's a bit of a conversation with nature as well."

Pattie O’Green's waterclour artwork is included in the zine, titled Terre à bois * Woodland. (Pattie O’Green)

The zine, published in early December, is available for sale in a couple Montreal bookstores such as L'Euguélionne, located downtown on Beaudry Street near Ste-Catherine Street East.

But, said Rabkin, they also decided they wanted it to be a "treasure" that is found in the forest when somebody is out hiking, taking a break from city life.

Hikers will need to keep their eyes peeled as the zines are hidden, wrapped in plastic to keep dry. (Pattie O’Green)

He noted there are about 20 copies of the zine hidden across the province so far. When people do find them, they are invited to take a photo with the zine and email the writers with their reflections.

Eventually, he said the pair will make a map available, showing where people found zines.

Rabkin said they will look to publish more zines in the future as they work to inspire people to think a little differently about their relationship with nature — enjoying a story that they would not have found otherwise.

"Since it's a relatively new project, we haven't heard from anybody yet," he said. "But, we're optimistic."