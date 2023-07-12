Montreal neo-Nazi sentenced to 15 months in jail in hate speech case

A Montreal neo-Nazi who was found guilty of wilfully promoting hatred against Jewish people has been handed a sentence of 15 months in jail. He will also face three years probation.

Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, 36, authored hundreds of articles in the far-right publication The Daily Stormer under the pseudonym "Charles Zeiger." He was found guilty in the Court of Quebec on Jan. 23.

Sohier-Chaput called for "non-stop nazism everywhere" and mocked a holocaust survivor.

Quebec court Judge Manlio Del Negro said Friday that it's clear Gabriel Sohier Chaput hasn't grasped the seriousness of his actions or the harm he's caused to society.

The Crown and defence had jointly recommended Sohier-Chaput serve three months of jail time with two years of probation in July — a recommendation Quebec court Judge Manlio Del Negro said "trivialized" the severity of the crime.

A pre-sentencing report — which evaluated Sohier-Chaput's psychological state between the verdict and sentencing — described him as a "socially shut-in" person with "limited introspection" who found "acceptance" in radical online communities.

It also stated that his ideology has not changed since his arrest in 2018 and he maintains that "his actions were legitimate" though he is no longer active in those online communities.

"What is most worrisome is the joy he took to writing, as he says, 'things that we cannot say because of history,'" said the report.

Sohier-Chaput's lawyer submitted his request for an appeal in February.