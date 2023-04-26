York police seek public's help after 18-year-old Montrealer found murdered in Ontario

Police in Ontario are urging people to come forward with anything they know about a young Montreal homicide victim whose body was discovered north of Toronto.

The body of Zackhry Ramnath, 18, was found on a trail in the township of King on Sunday morning by a passerby walking his dog, and local police said on Tuesday they believe the death was a targeted killing.

Media reports have suggested Ramnath was an acquaintance of another homicide victim, Isaiah Leopold Roach, 16, whose body was found April 17 in a farmer's field in Saint-Zotique, west of Montreal.

York Regional Police Sgt. Clint Whitney said he cannot confirm if police have established a link between the deaths of the two teens.

Quebec provincial police said Wednesday they had nothing new to report on the investigation into Roach's killing.

Whitney said investigators in Ontario are in contact with law enforcement in Ramnath's home province, and he urged anyone with information to call York Regional Police.

"Our murder investigation is still in its early stages and our detectives will follow the evidence where it leads," Whitney said in an email. "Our investigators would like to speak with people who knew Zackhry Ramnath and can shed light on his lifestyle and activities."