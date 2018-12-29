Former Trois-Rivières mayor blames city council for his illness

Former Trois-Rivières Mayor Yves Lévesque, who resigned Thursday morning after being on sick leave for three months, said he blames his former city council for his illness.

Responding to a comment on his Facebook page, he said he dedicated 17 years to building the reputation and credibility of the city.

He said the attitude and decisions of the new council are, in his opinion, detrimental to the work he had done.

"We are losing all we have achieved, so that made me sick," Lévesque said, Wednesday night.

In an interview, Lévesque said he would rather leave his job and remain true to his principles than continue without making an impact.

The atmosphere at city hall has been unlivable, Lévesque said, since the arrival of new councillors. He said he wants to start the new year off on "the right foot."

In a letter written to city council after his resignation, Lévesque called its members "competent" and said they would be able to ensure the "positive achievement" of political figures.

Emotional goodbye

On Thursday, city spokesperson Yvan Toutant, a close associate of Lévesque's, delivered the news in an emotional appearance at city hall.

"It's for health reasons, so it makes the situation even more difficult," Toutant said, speaking to reporters through tears.

In October, Lévesque announced his leave, saying it had been a difficult decision, but that doctors had urged him to take the time off.

He was supposed to return to work early in the New Year.