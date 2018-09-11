Young voters weigh in on immigration, inclusion and getting out the vote

Voters between the ages of 18 and 39 now make up a third of the electorate, but that demographic is notoriously bad at exercising their right to the ballot box.

​In 2014, 56 per cent of people between the ages of 18 and 24 voted in the provincial election. For 25- to 34-year-olds, the rate was 60 per cent, while the overall participation rate that year was 71 per cent.

CBC News sat down with three young voters to hear their thoughts on what matters most to them in this election.

Bakry Alsaieq, 20

Bakry Alsaieq says too many young people take their right to vote for granted. 0:28

Why is this election important?

To me, not only this election but elections in general are very important just because we take it for granted that we live in a free society and that elections just happen all the time.

There are many areas in the world where it's not just your common thing. So for me, it's important that we don't take this for granted, and we exercise what I think is a moral duty.

What is the most important issue for you?

There are two main issues: Youth opportunities and inclusion.

Youth opportunities, in terms of just making sure there are programs developed so that young people are able to find jobs. It's very common now that your undergraduate degree is not enough for you to get a job.... We're moving toward specialization in terms of the job market. I think programs need to catch up, to make sure that youth are able to find jobs.

We're in a more diverse society right now, and I think it's truly important that people aren't seen as inconvenient minorities, but they are seen rather as part of the workforce, part of society and able to bring fruit to this wonderful province of Quebec.

Do you know who you are voting for?

I like certain snippets from one party, but then there are other things that are just fundamental to me that are like, "Nope, I can't support this party," [like Quebec sovereignty].

I guess you could say that I feel a bit like a political orphan right now.

Christina Nancy Eyangos, 23

Christina Nancy Eyangos says there must be a process to help immigrants be successfully integrated. 0:30

Why is this election important?

The reason why I care about these elections is because I'm 23, and the next four years are going to be the most important of my life, I feel. I might get married. I might have a kid. My life can change in the next four years.

I have to really pay attention to what's going on.

What is the most important issue for you?

Immigration and integration.

I don't think there's a problem regarding immigration, as long as the immigrants we allow in, we have a successful integration process for them.

I'd rather cut the immigration limit but then have something in place for those that are coming.

Do you know who you are voting for?

Right now, I'm thinking Parti Québécois.

Alexi Dubois, 18

Alexi Dubois says his demographic can impact the elections, as long as young people turn out to vote. 0:34

Why is this election important?

Why I care about these elections is because youth voters in general have always had a bad reputation for having the lowest voter turnout of any percentage of the population. If we want to start changing that, if we want political parties to care about us, we need to vote.

These elections have to matter the most to the youngest voters because these elections shape the future of Quebec, and that future is the Quebec I'm going to live in.

What is the most important issue for you?

The biggest issue this campaign for youth voters has to be making sure you go out to vote, your friends go out to vote and their friends go out to vote.

For [parties] to want to concentrate on us, we need to prove that we are a demographic that can impact these elections. We're the demographic that can make them the government.

Do you know who you are voting for?

I don't think any parties have moved me one way or another.

The three young voters sat down with the CBC's Sarah Leavitt to talk politics, issues and voting. (Sylvain Charest/CBC)

