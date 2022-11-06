Young man dies after stabbing in Outremont

Montreal police are investigating an overnight stabbing in Outremont that has left a 19-year-old man dead.

Officers received a call around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting a stabbing near the corner of Ducharme and Wiseman Avenues.

Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says witnesses told officers the man was stabbed after an altercation with a number of other people that escalated near John F.-Kennedy Park.

"During the altercation, the victim was stabbed at least once," said Brabant. "From there, the suspect left on foot in an unknown direction."

The victim was in critical condition when he was taken to hospital. He died shortly after arriving.

Brabant says police will be interviewing witnesses today, and going door-to-door in the neighbourhood to see if they can get more information about what happened.

Investigators have set up a command post in the neighbourhood for today and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Brabant says the victim was not known to police.

This is the 33rd homicide in Montreal this year.