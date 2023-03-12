Young man dies in collision on Highway 20

A young man died in a collision Saturday evening on Highway 20 in Sainte-Hélène-de-Bagot in the Montérégie.



The Sûreté du Québec received a call at 11:30 p.m. about a violent crash.



Early reports indicate a white pickup truck with an Ontario licence plate travelling eastbound in the westbound lane slammed into an oncoming vehicle carrying five people.

One passenger, an 18-year-old man, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver and three other passengers of the vehicle were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old man driving the truck was not injured. He was arrested for impaired driving and will appear in court later Sunday.

Highway 20 was closed to traffic for several hours but has now reopened.

Sûreté du Québec investigators were on-site to shed light on the incident.