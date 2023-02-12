Young man snowboarding at Bromont ski resort dies

A 26-year-old man died after snowboarding at the Bromont ski resort in the Eastern Townships Saturday evening, police confirmed.

The Bromont police department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and says it will release more information later today.



The resort says the incident happened around 7 p.m. and involved a lamppost on the Edmonton trail.

A message on the ski hill's Facebook page says that "it is with great sadness" that it is informing the public of what it called a tragic accident.

The ski hill operators are offering psychological support to staff members that attended to the young man, and they say their thoughts are with his family and friends.