When Bayan Assi, 29, learned that his wife would finally be allowed to come to Canada, the relief was overwhelming.

"It was an exhilarating moment. It was like so much pressure was removed off your chest, [and] put on the side," Assi said.

The couple married in January. And since then, Assi, a Canadian citizen, has been trying to bring Rawand Shamseddine, 30, to Canada.

His efforts intensified after a horrific explosion in August levelled parts of Beirut, where Shamseddine was living. At least 200 people were killed and more than 6,000 were injured in the blast.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) established a program designed to reunite families affected by the explosion. Shamseddine applied, but was told she did not qualify and was turned down.

After the couple's plea to IRCC last week, Shamseddine was finally issued a temporary residence permit (TRP) to be able to come to Canada.

"It was the first time I saw her truly smile, after all this disaster and catastrophe that she's been going through," said Assi. "It was like a glimpse of hope on her face."

Assi's relief is tempered with concern for other couples who are also trying to navigate the Canadian immigration process.

"I think there needs to be a lot more attention to the details of every application," he said.

Assi added that he believes his wife's file may not have been properly reviewed, and because of that she was initially denied.

Bayan Assi 29, a computer engineer and his wife Rawand Shamseddine 30, who has a masters degree in music education, together in Lebanon. (Submitted by Bayan Assi)

"Her file, which was made for people affected by the explosion in Beirut, was treated as a normal tourist visa," he explained.

Should have been eligible from the start

Joseph Daoura, a lawyer who deals with immigrations cases, praised Canadian embassy staff and IRCC for their efforts.

"They did a great job," said Daoura. "They reviewed their decision which is now in line with the guidance and instructions given [after] the Beirut explosion."

But he explains that Shamseddine should have been eligible from the start — under Canada's federal reunification program — since she is married to a Canadian citizen and was living in the area affected by the Beirut explosion.

Daoura says another case he worked on with embassy staff also ended in a happy ending. He said he's glad officials there are taking a "humanitarian approach" to reuniting families.

The TRP issued to Shamseddine allows her to live in Canada for a period of time, while she waits for approval of her spousal sponsorship visa.

Assi says he's looking forward to Shamseddine's arrival and the start of their lives together.

"It's really starting from point zero, and building [a life] with her, [which] is going to be something beautiful and something I look forward to."