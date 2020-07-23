Young girl in critical condition after stabbing in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve overnight

A child is fighting for her life after she was stabbed in an apartment in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve early Thursday morning, Montreal police say.

Officers were called to an apartment on Desautels Street, near Hochelaga Street, at around 3 a.m. There, they found a girl they believe to be around six years old, who had been seriously injured by a sharp object.

She was taken to hospital where she remains in critical condition, Montreal police said.

According to Montreal police, a woman around 35 years old was also in the apartment at the time of the stabbing. She is being questioned by investigators.

The link between the child and the woman are still not known.

Police have set up a perimeter around the apartment building and the investigation is ongoing.