Quebec immigration reforms would hamper growth of AI industry, leading researcher says

The recruitment of young talent to Montreal in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence could be disrupted by the Legault government's immigration reforms, warns one of the leading voices in the field.

Yoshua Bengio, founder of Mila — Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, hopes the province rethinks the tightening of access to the Quebec experience program (PEQ), which allows new post-secondary graduates a fast track to permanent residency.

"It could have a serious impact on AI in Quebec," Bengio, a professor at Université de Montreal, told Radio-Canada.

The vast majority of students and researchers at the institute are from outside Quebec. There are currently 339 foreign students out of a total of 435 students at the institute.

The Quebec experience program used to be available to all foreign students who have earned a degree in the province and to foreign workers who have been here for more than a year.

But Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced last week the government has cut the number of programs and specialities that qualify. Masters and doctorate students in computer science are not on the list.

"It's a bit odd. I spoke with several people in the government, including the premier, and they still seem to see AI as a priority," said Bengio.

He wants to talk with members of the government in hopes they will change direction.

In announcing the changes, Jolin-Barrette said last Friday the changes are an attempt to better respond to the needs of the labour market.

The students or temporary workers will be selected under the PEQ if they meet the jobs that are in deficit or if they are in training in demand, he said.

"We want to make sure that when we welcome an immigrant, there is a job at the end of the day for that person," he said.

Immigration lawyer Ho Sung Kim estimates there are hundreds of thousands of people who are no longer eligible under the Quebec experience program due to the changes, which came into effect Nov. 1.

He said they will now have to apply for permanent residency through the regular skilled worker program or leave the province.

Kim wants Quebec to at least give students and workers a year before implementing the new criteria.