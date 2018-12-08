Yo-Yo Ma performs free concert at Place des Arts Metro

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed a show at Place des Arts today.

No, the free concert was not in one of the venue's symphony halls — it was in the Metro station.

A statement on the Chinese-American musician's Facebook page says the show is meant to explore "connections and disconnections in contemporary lives."

STM ​spokesperson Philippe Déry said the Metro stations often draw busking talent, but rarely anyone of Ma's calibre.

The 63-year-old cellist's concert is part of what his website calls a "day of action" that will explore the topic of culture and its role in humanizing technology.

The crowd was enraptured. <a href="https://t.co/vfSoFIROhp">pic.twitter.com/vfSoFIROhp</a> —@sarahleavittcbc

Mashi Akiyama was of the 300 people who came out to see Ma perform at the Metro.

Akiyama's father was friends with Ma, so he was especially excited to see the great musician live.

"He sort of embodies the passion and the musicianship that transcends generations of people and continues to inspire," he said.