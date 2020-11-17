Montreal's offer to buy land next to YMCA in NDG could help 80-year-old institution survive

The City of Montreal is offering to buy green space next to the YMCA in NDG on Hampton Avenue, reviving hopes of preserving the 80-year-old institution.

There have been concerns about the future of the facility, which has been closed for months because of the pandemic.

But NDG councillor Peter McQueen posted on Facebook yesterday that the city plans to purchase the land from the centre's parent organization, YMCAs of Quebec, to build some housing, while keeping most of it green as a public park. He added that proceeds from the sale could help the centre maintain its operations.

A city spokesperson confirmed the offer, saying discussions are still underway and "we hope to announce good news soon, and at that moment all details will be unveiled."

YMCA Quebec released a statement saying it strives to maintain activities and programs in the neighbourhood and the transaction "will allow us to maintain our social impact in this neighbourhood."

According to its website, the centre houses a daycare, hosts a day camp that welcomes children with special needs and provides activities for seniors.