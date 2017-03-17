Guy-Favreau YMCA to close, 2 other Montreal Ys to drain pools, close gyms by year's end

The Complexe Guy-Favreau YMCA in downtown Montreal will close by the end of the year, and the aquatic and physical activity programs at two other Montreal Ys, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Pointe-Saint-Charles, are also being shut down.

The parent organization for those centres, YMCAs of Québec, made that announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The Guy-Favreau YMCA's members fought to save their Y two years ago and won. The centre signed a new, 10-year lease with the federal government building's landlord in June 2018.

However, YMCA officials say the cost of "renovations deemed essential to the survival of the centre," first estimated at half a million dollars, has almost tripled.

"It has become impossible to operate the centre under the current conditions," the YMCAs of Québec said in a news release.

It said athletic programs at the Guy-Favreau centre will be relocated to the downtown YMCA.

Pools, gyms to close

As for the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Pointe-Saint-Charles centres, the YMCA said even though athletic programs and aquatic activities at those two centres will wind down by the end of the year, "the YMCA has absolutely no intention of leaving these neighbourhoods."

Youth and community programs will be re-evaluated and relocated, gradually, said the YMCA in its statement.

"By making these decisions, our goal is to ensure that our network is better able to adapt to the short and long-term needs of each community," said Stéphane Vaillancourt, president and CEO of the YMCAs of Québec.

Other YMCA centres and points of service will continue to operate as usual.

The non-profit agency said the decisions announced Wednesday are meant "to better meet the changing needs of the individuals and communities they serve," as well as to ensure the YMCAs' "sustainability as a charity."

