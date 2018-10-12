2 arrested after 19-year-old woman's body found in field near Trois-Rivières

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of 19-year-old Ophélie Martin-Cyr, whose body was found in a field in Yamachiche, west of Trois-Rivières, Wednesday.

Quebec provincial police have been investigating her death and the circumstances that led to it.

Martin-Cyr had been with a friend before she was reported missing early Wednesday morning. Police say the friend, a 21-year-old woman, escaped from a moving vehicle that night.

A Yamachiche resident later discovered her body, which had signs of violence on it.

Police arrested René Kègle, 38, in Repentigny and 31-year-old Francis Martel in Montreal Thursday evening.

They are expected to appear in court Friday afternoon in Trois-Rivières, facing charges related to Martin-Cyr's death as well as for attempted murder.

The same night police believe Martin-Cyr was killed — from Tuesday to Wednesday — a torched car with a burned body inside was found further east, past Trois-Rivières in Sainte-Marthe-du-Cap.

Sûreté du Québec investigators are looking into whether there are links between the two events.