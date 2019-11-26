Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan joins France's Order of Arts and Letters

Quebec filmmaker Xavier Dolan has been named an officer in France's Order of Arts and Letters.

The French ambassador to Canada gave Dolan the prestigious cultural honour at a ceremony in Ottawa on Sunday.

The appointment recognizes the Montreal actor and director's contributions to French-language cinema and culture.

Dolan has been a darling of the Cannes Film Festival since age 20, winning acclaim with features including I Killed My Mother, Mommy and It's Only the End of the World.

Established in 1957, the Order of Arts and Letters recognizes creators who have helped further the arts in France and throughout the world.

Other Canadians who've received the honour include Celine Dion, Jean-Marc Vallée, Denis Villeneuve, Robert Lepage and Anne Dorval.