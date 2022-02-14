Long-lost stirring spoons tell story of a Montreal wartime romance

Lisa Rawas was going through her late mother's personal effects when she found them.

The wooden stirring spoons were small and thin, covered in even smaller handwriting. Some of the words were faded, but Rawas said they were still easy enough to read.

"Memories. I love you. Savoy Club, March 27, 1944," read one.

"Gordon + Marg, Esquire Club, I'll be seeing you — always," read another, dated February 1944. Signed with, "All my love, Gordon, xx."

Rawas said she knew immediately what they were. Her mother, Margaret Eddisford Légaré, who died in January at the Verdun Hospital, had spoken before about her wartime boyfriend. A man she had loved, but in the end, had never married.

"She always regretted that she didn't wait for him," Rawas said. "She told me she still wondered how he was. I don't think he died in the war. I think she knew he came back," she said.

The four spoons that Lisa Rawas said she found among her mother's things. (Provided by Lisa Rawas)

By then, Rawas said her mother was with someone else — Rawas's father.

"But she never forgot him," she said.

It wasn't just the spoons. Rawas said she found hundreds of photographs and a golden heart-shaped locket, with the sailor's face nestled inside.

"I was really surprised how much she kept. The locket kind of surprised me because it's very intimate and, you know, you're married to somebody else," she said. "But I think she just squirreled it away and [my father] didn't even know she had it, these spoons and these pictures."

Margaret kept this locket, given to her by Gordon, all her life. (Provided by Lisa Rawas)

A wartime love

Rawas said she didn't know how her mother met the man, who signed one of the spoons as Gordon Stones, though her mother often referred to him as Gordie.

Both of Margaret's brothers also enlisted during World War II and Rawas heard one of them used to introduce his war buddies "to the girls."

"I think it was quite a thing back then, where everybody kind of got together, and these guys were living for the moment because they didn't know if they'd be back," she said.

Lisa Rawas said she believes the couple on the far left is Gordie and her mother, Margaret, posing with their friend group. (Provided by Lisa Rawas)

Looking through the pictures, Rawas saw a side of her mother she'd never known — "a vivacious, stylish woman who's always dressed to the nines," she said.

At least one of the spoons was signed by a group, with at least four different names written down in fading pencil.

"With all the nice things the boys have said about you, I agree," read one. "I've yet to see you without your smile," wrote another.

"Too many stop signs," signed a man known only as Jimmy.

"I think they were probably all sitting together. And then they started writing on spoons for each other, you know?" Rawas said.

One of the wooden stir sticks found in Margaret's things. It reads: 'With all the nice things the boys have said about you, I agree.' (Provided by Lisa Rawas)

While many war-time romances were fleeting, Rawas said she didn't get the impression that this was just a fling. The spoons were dated from 1941 to 1944, suggesting a long-term relationship.

If anything, Rawas said it seemed very serious — maybe too serious for her mother, who was still in the heydays of her youth.

"[She talked about it like], 'if I hadn't been so young and foolish, maybe I would have waited for him and maybe my life would have been a bit better,'" she said.

A 'typical' Montreal love story

Nancy Marrelli, an archivist emeritus with Concordia University who specializes in Montreal's jazz clubs, said it was a love story typical of the era.

"People went out to have fun," she said. "That's why they were so popular in the dark days of the war … things were sort of a bit grim. But they could go out, so they did."

Not much is known about the Savoy, which existed on Alexandre St. downtown, Marrelli said. But it seemed to cater to a more local crowd, and the artists who performed there generally toured around rural Quebec as well.

In contrast, The Esquire, on Stanley St., was a popular place featuring out-of-town musicians from the United States chasing Montreal's joie de vivre, Marelli said.

The venue later turned into the famed Esquire Show Bar, where superstars like Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and B.B. King graced the stage.

But at the time, during the war, it was well known as a place where soldiers would hang out while on leave.

"She was going out to have fun, and he was going out to have fun because he was on leave. And it just makes a lot of sense that it was a [whirlwind] romance," Marelli said.

"But she kept it, didn't she? Those swizzle sticks."

A lifelong longing

Rawas said her own father died when she was four, though her parents' marriage wasn't a very happy one. After his death, she said her mother had a tough life as a single mother.

"She was a survivor. She was strong. She had so much happen to her," Rawas said, "...she survived a hard marriage. Then she was a widow at forty."

Margaret Eddisford Légaré died at the age of 96, at Montreal's Verdun Hospital. (Provided by Lisa Rawas)

After all that, her mother's mind went back to Gordie. Decades after the war, Rawas said her mother lamented not knowing what became of him.

"I think once my dad was gone for many years, that's when she was thinking, 'Oh, I wonder if we could find him, and I wonder if we could reconnect,' like to see how he's doing," she said.

Rawas said she tried to track him down, or even a family member, but wasn't able to find anything. She suspects that Gordon has probably died.

"I do think she always wondered, what if?"