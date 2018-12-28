'We were just having fun all the time': Wurtele twins appointed to Order of Canada

Montrealers Rhoda Wurtele Eaves and Rhona Wurtele Gillis — identical twin pioneers in the sport of alpine skiing — said they are shocked to be appointed to the Order of Canada.

"I am terribly thrilled," Gillis said. "I just adore this country and everything about it."

The twins turn 97 next month and said they still enjoy skiing.

According the Governor General of Canada's announcement Thursday, the pair are being appointed to the Order of Canada "for their role as trailblazers in winter sports, inspiring generations of women in professional skiing."

Seven decades ago, the pair of Westmount natives were the sole members of the Canadian Olympic women's alpine ski team, in 1948.

On the eve of the 2018 Winter Games, Eaves told CBC that women were in a lower class back then and "we had to fight our way along."

The twins discovered their passion for the sport on the snowy slopes of the Mount Royal, developing as athletes while they attended the Trafalgar School for Girls.

Gillis, now in a West Island assisted-living facility, fondly remembers her days on the hill, trudging up to the top to find the fastest slopes.

She recounted a time when, at 10, their older brothers challenged the twins to go off a large jump that had been installed on Mount Royal for competitions.

"It was a great, big scaffold," she said. "We climbed up and went down and we took off. We loved it. There we were, flying away through the air."

Both Rhona and Rhoda Wurtele competed in the 1948 Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland. They were the only two members of the Canadian Olympic women’s alpine ski team. (Canadian Ski Hall of Fame)

Racing across the country

They began competing in 1942 and won just about every race they entered in Canada and the United States.

Eaves said she and her sister "were just having fun all the time" and were "very fortunate" to travel across the two countries competing as skiers.

The 1948 games in Switzerland, however, didn't go as well as hoped due to injuries early on in the competition.

Eaves said she and her sister taught skiing to kids and adults later on, working with the Penguin Ski Club. The two played summer sports as well, staying active throughout their lives.

Eaves said she went downhill skiing out west just last year and that it is still something she enjoys doing with her family.

'I've never dreamed of any such thing'

Skiing has evolved much since her days in the Olympics, she said, and she enjoys watching modern-day competitions on television.

Eaves said she found the news that she had been appointed "quite shocking."

"I've never dreamed of any such thing," she said. "I just can't believe it yet. Just amazing and terribly delighted."

The twins are two of 103 new appointments to the Order of Canada. More than 30 appointments are residents of Quebec.

The order honours people whose "service shapes our society," the announcement states.