Small Quebec town tries to break world record for largest poutine

The town of Sainte-Élizabeth-de-Warwick in Central Quebec is trying to break the world record for the largest poutine, using about 1,000 kilograms of cheese curds.

Sébastien Lemay, co-owner of Fromage Warwick, said the town's cheese producers are banding together to try and beat the record set by Trois-Rivières in 2015.​​

Lemay has teamed up with Fromagerie du Presbytère and Fromagerie Victoria to make the giant meal a reality.

Work on the 4,000-kilogram plate began Friday morning and is expected to continue into Saturday night when the cheese curds and sauce will be added.

Currently, Trois-Rivières holds the record for creating the world's largest poutine in 2015. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

The cheese curds take about 26 to 28 hours to prepare, but the fries are only going to be deep fried an hour or two before the whole thing comes together.

Around 40 deep fryers have been installed at the event site.

Vicky Martineau, marketing director at Fromagerie Victoria, told La Presse Canadienne that Fromagerie du Presbytère already unknowingly broke the record during their last annual poutine dinner — but with single servings.

Fromagerie du Presbytère holds an annual poutine supper that grows year after year. (Rebecca Martel/CBC)

This time around, a table measuring more than 18 metres in length has been set up to hold the massive poutine, which will be weighed by a representative from the Guinness World Records.



Following the weigh-in, the poutine will be sold in portions to benefit initiatives for the prevention of colorectal cancer in the region.