Montreal loses bid to host World Pride, vows to apply again

Montreal has lost its bid to host an international event that promotes LGBTQ rights.

Sydney, Australia will host World Pride in 2023, the International Association of LGBTI Pride Organizers announced Sunday.

In a statement, Montreal Pride president and founder Éric Pineault said he wished the result was different, but was happy with the application they submitted.

"The project we have presented is based on the importance of implementing actions to facilitate and collaborate in the organization of Pride events in the francophone world, a crying need that we will continue to promote," he said.

The organization intends to apply again in the near future, according to the statement.

Montreal would have been the first French-speaking city to host the event, which takes place every two years.

Houston, Texas, was the third city in the running.