Where to watch the World Cup final in Montreal

It all comes down to this, as Croatia and France are the two last teams standing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The squads are going head-to-head later today in the tournament's final game, which kicks off at 11 a.m.

Whether you favour Les Bleus, or will be donning a red-and-white checkered jersey in support of Vatreni (the Croatian team's nickname), here are some of the best places to watch the match in Montreal.

Parc Jean-Drapeau

The game will be broadcast live on a big screen at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Fans will be able to access the site starting at 10 a.m., and the broadcast will start promptly an hour later. There will also be food, drinks, and music.

Village au Pied-du-Courant

Village au Pied-du-Courant opens at 9:30 a.m. to host a World Cup finals party.

The waterfront venue, which will show the game on a big screen, is in the shadow of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, at 2100 Notre-Dame Street East.

Mass — then the game — at Croatian church

Exceptional circumstances call for exceptional measures.

For Saint-Nicholas-Tavelich, a Croatian Catholic church on de la Savane Street in Côte-des-Neiges, that means holding mass early to catch the game.

The doors to a hall in the church basement will open at 10:40 a.m., after mass and just ahead of the 11 a.m. kick off.

Captain Luka Modric and an unrelenting Croatian squad square off against the high-flying French in the final. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

France fans sure to be out across '21e arrondissement'

Montreal's Plateau-Mont Royal neighbourhood — sometimes referred to as the 21e arrondissement, by its high concentration of French citizens — is sure to be teeming with France fans.

L'Barouf, a bar on Saint-Denis Street, would be a good spot to watch the game if you're cheering for Les Bleus.

Union française de Montréal

The Union française de Montréal, an organization that works to help French citizens integrate into life in Quebec, is hosting an event at its offices (429 Viger Street East) starting at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $5 and get you a coffee, tea or juice, and a croissant — of course.