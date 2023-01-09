Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Snowboard Cross World Cup cancelled due to weather, technical problems at Mont-Saint-Anne

The organizers of the event said the event could not take place because of warm weather and “general technical problems of the resort.”

Gondola fell at Mont-Saint-Anne on Dec. 10

CBC News ·
Photo of Mont-Sainte-Anne logo with ski hill in background
For several months, criticism has been levelled at the Mont-Sainte-Anne tourist resort because of the infrastructure's condition. (Carl Boivin/Radio-Canada)

The Snowboard Cross World Cup scheduled to take place next month at the Mont-Saint-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Que., has been cancelled. 

The organizers of the event, Canada Snowboard and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), announced in a media release on Monday that the event could not take place because of warm weather and "general technical problems of the resort."

The event, which sees athletes racing each other down winding runs, was scheduled to be held at Mont-Saint-Anne from Feb. 3 to 5.

Mont-Saint-Anne reopened on Sunday after remaining shut for nearly a month after a gondola fell to the ground on Dec. 10. No one was injured. 

A recent period of warm weather also melted a significant amount of snow on the mountain.

"Much of the snow has melted," said Guy Poupart, president of Quebec Snowboard. "We had to make new snow and work hard to prepare the site to be able to host the event. It was getting more and more difficult. The resort estimates that it needed about 20 days to make snow."

Canada Snowboard and the FIS say they are still considering rescheduling the Snowboard Cross World Cup this season.

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now