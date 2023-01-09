Snowboard Cross World Cup cancelled due to weather, technical problems at Mont-Saint-Anne

The Snowboard Cross World Cup scheduled to take place next month at the Mont-Saint-Anne ski resort in Beaupré, Que., has been cancelled.

The organizers of the event, Canada Snowboard and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), announced in a media release on Monday that the event could not take place because of warm weather and "general technical problems of the resort."

The event, which sees athletes racing each other down winding runs, was scheduled to be held at Mont-Saint-Anne from Feb. 3 to 5.

Mont-Saint-Anne reopened on Sunday after remaining shut for nearly a month after a gondola fell to the ground on Dec. 10. No one was injured.

A recent period of warm weather also melted a significant amount of snow on the mountain.

"Much of the snow has melted," said Guy Poupart, president of Quebec Snowboard. "We had to make new snow and work hard to prepare the site to be able to host the event. It was getting more and more difficult. The resort estimates that it needed about 20 days to make snow."

Canada Snowboard and the FIS say they are still considering rescheduling the Snowboard Cross World Cup this season.