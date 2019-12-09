Man found dead inside an industrial building in Pointe-Claire

Montreal police are investigating after a man died at his workplace in Pointe-Claire Sunday.

Around 6 p.m., a fire broke out at an industrial building on Plateau Avenue, near the intersection of Alston Avenue.

Firefighters found the man's body, which had burn marks on it, inside the building, according to Const. Manuel Couture.

Couture said other employees had left for the night. Police are working to figure out why the victim was still there after closing hours, and what caused the fire.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board is also investigating.