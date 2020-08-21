Striking workers reach tentative deal at Montreal port
More than 1,100 employees have been on strike at Canada's second-largest port
Montreal port employers say they have reached a truce with striking dockworkers.
The Maritime Employers Association says it has settled on an agreement in principle with longshore workers and checkers to halt the 12-day labour action that has shut down Canada's second-largest port.
The strike by more than 1,100 employees, who have been without a collective agreement for nearly two years, revolves largely around wages and scheduling.
The tentative deal comes two days after workers and management clashed over whether containers with perishable goods and hazardous materials should be removed from the docks, with employers threatening to bring in replacement workers.
Federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi had refused to intervene in the negotiations, citing her belief in the bargaining process, despite calls from industry groups and the Ontario and Quebec governments for more direct involvement.
The employers and the union are slated to hold a press conference with more details about the agreement later today.
