Croupiers at the Montreal Casino walked off the job on Sunday, following a surprise four-hour strike the day prior.

The workers are denouncing stalled negotiations over their new collective agreement, which came to an impasse last weekend.

The collective agreement that regulates the working conditions of 521 dealers expired on March 31, 2020, with salaries and schedules among the top issues at stake.

"Things went well today despite the heavy rain," said union representative, Jean-Pierre Proulx on Sunday night.

"It's mostly to demonstrate against our work hours," he said. "[And] our working conditions."

Contract talks will resume on Tuesday with a mediator, he said.

Loto-Quebec, which manages the province's casinos, said clients will still be able to access gaming tables during the strike, except in the poker room.