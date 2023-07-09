Man dies after workplace accident at Montreal Trudeau Airport

A worker at Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal died on the job Saturday afternoon, Quebec's workplace safety board says.

The man, who was an Equans employee, fell while he was trying to pull a suitcase stuck in baggage handling equipment.

"The entire YUL airport community is in mourning today, and we offer our sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues," Philippe Rainville, president and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal (ADM), said in a statement.

Urgences-santé spokesperson Jean-Marie Dufresne said paramedics arrived on the scene Saturday after receiving a call at 1:15 p.m.

Two inspectors from Quebec's workplace safety board (CNESST) went to the site to secure the scene and investigate the circumstances of the accident.

Antoine Leclerc-Loiselle, a spokesperson for CNESST, said it will take a few days to gather information.

Inspectors have issued a notice prohibiting people from unblocking suitcases, but the ban could be lifted today, Leclerc-Loiselle said.

If the employer was under federal jurisdiction, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada may take over the investigation from CNESST by Monday.