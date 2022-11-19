Quebec launches inquiry after new allegations of abuse in college women's basketball

Quebec is launching an administrative inquiry after allegations that a women's basketball coach physically, psychologically and sexually abused students in several schools across the province.

The allegations came to light after a program on the French television network TVA, where that seven women said they were abused by the coach, who had worked in Montreal, the Mauricie region and across Canada.

The program said at least three schools had received complaints about the coach over the last 30 years.

The province's inquiry, announced Friday, will investigate the organization, administration and functioning of the schools and sports groups involved.

"Athletes deserve to be able to practice their sports safely, in a healthy and respectful environment. It is our responsibility to leave no stone unturned," said Sports Minister Isabelle Charest in a news release.

The Education and Higher Education ministries will also be involved in the investigation.

In a statement, Basketball Québec said it "unreservedly condemns the behaviour reported in the media" and said there is a reporting system in place within the organization to flag abuse.

This marks the second high-profile incident in Quebec women's basketball this year.

In February, three high school basketball coaches at Montreal's École secondaire Saint-Laurent were arrested on sex-related accusations. The coaches were also psychologically abusive, according to several former players.