St. Michael's Mission warming centre now open for homeless men, women and pets

St. Michael's Mission, also known as the Red Roof, will be open as of Sunday as an overnight warming centre for the city's homeless.

Located on President-Kennedy Ave., close to the Quartier des Spectacles, it will be open every day from 8:15 p.m. until 5:45 a.m.

Staff from the Old Brewery Mission have taken over running the overnight operation at St. Michael's Mission this year.

"It's in the same location," said Matthew Pearce, the CEO of the Old Brewery Mission. "[St. Michael's] is having some issues around staffing, and so we thought we could lend them a hand."

The warming centre offers hot soup, coffee, a change of clothing if needed, and referrals to other services.

Pearce told CBC's Let's Go that there are a lot of people in need who can't survive sleeping outside in the cold.

"We do not refuse anyone, so that means when our beds are full, we would normally accommodate people in the cafeteria, which we've been doing for the past couple of weeks. About 60 people a night staying in our cafeteria," he said.

He said he'll be happy when the seasonal overflow shelter at the Old Royal Victoria Hospital opens on Dec. 2.

"They have about 150 beds. That'll spell relief for us," said Pearce.

St. Michael's Mission/Red Roof is located at 137 President-Kennedy Ave., will be open seven days a week.