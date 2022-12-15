1 woman dead, 1 in critical condition after Montreal apartment shooting
One woman is dead and another's life is in danger after being shot in an apartment on Mullins Street in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.
Police received a call around 2:40 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the building on Mullins Street in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood.
A 73-year-old and a 22-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition. The older woman later died of her injuries.
Police have cordoned off the scene and a K-9 unit has been dispatched as part of the ongoing investigation.
No arrests have been made.