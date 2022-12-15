Content
1 woman dead, 1 in critical condition after Montreal apartment shooting

One woman is dead and another's life is in danger after being shot in an apartment on Mullins Street in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood. 

A 73-year-old woman has died and a 22-year-old woman is in hospital

A Montreal police cruiser at the crime scene.
A 73-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood. (Alain Beland/Radio-Canada)

One woman is dead and another's life is in danger after being shot in a Montreal apartment.

Police received a call around 2:40 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the building on Mullins Street in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood. 

A 73-year-old and a 22-year-old were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital in critical condition. The older woman later died of her injuries.

Police have cordoned off the scene and a K-9 unit has been dispatched as part of the ongoing investigation. 

No arrests have been made.

 

