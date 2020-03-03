Point of View: I made $999 profit last year. It was my most successful year yet

Last year was my seventh year in business. It was my highest year in sales and lowest in profits. When all was said and done, I made $999, and I'm happy with that. I don't expect you to understand how just barely turning a profit feels like success to me, so let me try to explain.

With the naiveté of an expectant mother, I gave birth to my first baby, my business Salon Unlistd, in 2012. I was only 24 and had no idea what I was doing, but that is precisely what made it exciting.

People called me brave but I couldn't acknowledge the risks because I was more than ready. I learned to love the challenge by facing it head on, reading books, watching videos, attending seminars and continually educating myself when I could. I had all the time in the world to make it work.

I guess I was born to be a #Girlboss. My idea of freedom was always to do things on my own. I had a plethora of ideas and no fear of failing. At my old job, I would overwhelm my bosses with ideas on how we could use social media or market ourselves differently. But they were overwhelmed by the fact that times were changing and millennials were lazy.

I saw the reality that they were ignoring. Customers don't just walk in because you exist — they want reviews, referrals and photo proof you know what you're doing. I wasn't lazy at all, I just wasn't being heard nor utilized to my full potential. The business was bust and like most millennials, I craved being part of something bigger.

I wanted to know the WHY behind everything. The days of "because I said so" were long gone. The small business landscape was changing. To me, small businesses were failing because their why, their main motivation, was money. Customers smell that from a mile away.

Just like a friend who flashes cash for likes, businesses that prioritize money over people are being left behind. Your why needs to be the soul of your business if you plan on attracting and retaining customers. Authenticity is becoming the biggest dictator of success to me and most millennials.

What's my why? Reflecting back, I unconsciously created Unlistd to be a safe space for myself to explore my own creativity and self-expression. Naturally, this invited and encouraged others to do the same. Whether it's for a graduation, a first date or job interview out of university, we help people look the way they feel inside.

It was important for me from day one to take the time to ask the right questions and truly listen, which enables us to build honest and authentic relationships with our clients who grow alongside us.

A team of seven people work happily under my roof because I listen and lead them as a mother would her kin. I've assisted them with everything from taxes, to breakups, even budget advice. We are bound by our why and work together toward the common goal of facilitating fun and self expression.

We cannot measure our success solely on profits because supporting people's visions of beauty empower them. The ripple effect of feeling good and doing good is immeasurable.

I believe small business is the new family, and female entrepreneurship, the new motherhood. Female-owned businesses are influencing change through leadership, purpose and community. We are the new generation of business that is proving success isn't just in the profit numbers, it's in the number of people we employ, the clients we service, make happy, support and inspire. Whether we profit monetarily or not, we are moving mountains in terms of influence.

Apple gets some work done as her daughter, Zia, looks on. (Sofie Streetadventures)

What I notice now about mothering both my seven-year-old business and my toddler is that neither always feel worth it. The hard days are lightened by remembering your why, your values, trusting your gut and loving unconditionally

In the same way you don't have a baby for the sole purpose of creating a doctor or lawyer, you can't start a business with just one idea of success in mind. You also can't give up when they are ill, annoying or pissing you off.

Say what you will about social media, but small businesses are using the internet to inspire change. From the zero-waste movement to ethical fashion and locavores, businesses are educating and uplifting consumers to spend better and be better.

All the content coming from small- to medium-sized businesses is inspiring people to take issues into their own hands. From the artists raising awareness about LGTBQ+ issues to the politics facing people of colour, to even solo entrepreneurs selling their creations, we are proving that consumers are giving their money to the people who live with soul.

Authenticity is the new currency and I couldn't be prouder to be a millennial in business right now. I ended the year by successfully paying myself an average wage and profiting $999, and I am still fuelled.

Every person we inspire to live bold and colourful lives proves that we are needed and should be in it for the long haul. Just like motherhood, sometimes it hurts and it can be hard, but damn, our lives are rich.