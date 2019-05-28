How one group is encouraging women to become Montreal firefighters

Only a small fraction of firefighters in Montreal are women, but this group is working to change that.

The firefighters of Feu Sacré — a French expression for passion — hold events to show young women and girls that they can become firefighters, too.

Brigitte O'Driscoll has been with the Hudson fire service for a year and half. She said the main barrier facing women is a lack of visibility.

"It's easier to believe that you can do something when you already see somebody doing it," she said.

Watch the women in action in the video above.