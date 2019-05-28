How one group is encouraging women to become Montreal firefighters
Only a small fraction of firefighters in Montreal are women, but this group is working to change that.
Feu Sacré holds events geared at getting them to join the mostly-male service
The firefighters of Feu Sacré — a French expression for passion — hold events to show young women and girls that they can become firefighters, too.
Brigitte O'Driscoll has been with the Hudson fire service for a year and half. She said the main barrier facing women is a lack of visibility.
"It's easier to believe that you can do something when you already see somebody doing it," she said.
Watch the women in action in the video above.
With files from CBC's Verity Stevenson
