Pedestrian hit by cement truck while using crosswalk in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A woman, estimated to be in her 60s, was hit by a cement truck Monday while crossing the street on foot in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

Const. Andrée-Anne Picard said 911 calls began pouring in at around 9 a.m. The woman was heading west, crossing O'Brien Boulevard in the crosswalk, when the westbound cement truck turned right from Salaberry Street.

The collision occurred in the crosswalk, said Picard. The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was evaluated and treated by Urgences-santé at the scene for shock.

Montreal police have closed off O'Brien between Salaberry and Gouin Boulevard West, just west of Highway 15, to investigate.