Woman stabbed during a party in a Montreal apartment

A 35-year-old woman was injured by a sharp object during a party in a Montreal apartment, police say.

Montreal police do not fear for the victim's life as it was her arm that was injured. They also said she is not cooperating with investigators.

"It's hard, at this moment, to get the circumstances around this armed assault," police spokesperson Const. Andrée-Anne Picard said.

Police are looking for a 56-year-old male suspect who fled before officers arrived.

​A 911 call was placed at 3:15 a.m. Monday to report the incident on Charlemagne Avenue near Rosemont Boulevard in the borough of Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.

Many people were in the apartment when a fight broke out between the victim and the suspect, Picard said. The woman was stabbed in the scuffle and she was transported to hospital.

The victim knows the suspect, Picard said, but their relationship is unclear. Investigators were called to the scene to interview witnesses and search for evidence.