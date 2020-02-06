Man barricades himself in Little Burgundy apartment after woman stabbed

A 21-year-old man has barricaded himself inside an apartment in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood after a 46-year-old woman was seriously injured with a sharp weapon, police say.

Montreal police Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said a call was made to 911 just before 3 p.m., to report the stabbing of a woman inside an apartment on Lionel-Groulx Avenue, not far from Atwater Avenue.

The woman was found outside the apartment and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Brabant said.

The suspect has locked himself inside the apartment, and police are on the scene, attempting to negotiate with him, he said.

Police won't comment on the possible link between the two people.

A SWAT team is on site and a police perimeter has been established on Lionel-Groulx Avenue between Atwater and Vinet Street.