Woman stabbed at Place-des-Arts Metro Tuesday night

A woman in her 30s was stabbed at Place-des-Arts Metro station late Tuesday night, after an argument between the victim and a man turned violent.

Police received a 911 call just before 11 p.m. about a woman who sustained injuries to her upper body. After the stabbing, the male suspect, also in his 30s, fled the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are reviewing surveillance video. The station was closed while investigators were on the scene.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown.