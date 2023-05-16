Montreal police investigating after woman fatally shot in her vehicle in Côte-des-Neiges district

Montreal police say a woman was shot dead Tuesday afternoon in her vehicle in a sector of Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce known as "The Triangle."

The shooting took place in a parking lot near the intersection of Jean-Talon and de la Savane streets. Police were called to the scene at around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the woman with gunshot wounds inside her car. She was declared dead on scene, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Sabrina Gauthier.

"When the victim was hit by bullets, her vehicle was in motion and collided with a building," Gauthier said.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled on foot after opening fire, police say. Police did not provide more information about the victim, such as her age or identity.

Police have made no arrests so far and are speaking with more witnesses.

Major crime investigators and forensic identification technicians were also called to the scene.