Woman sentenced to 21 months in jail for sexual crimes against minors

A St-Jérôme woman will serve 21 months in jail for sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching involving 16 teenage girls.

Roxanne Auger-Lapointe was sentenced at the St-Jérôme courthouse Wednesday.

After serving her sentence, she will be on probation for two years, then monitored for one year, and also have her name placed permanently on the sex offender registry.

Judge Michel Bellehumeur imposed the sentence which was a joint recommendation from the prosecution and the defence.

She was charged in 2016 for the crimes, which were committed between 2012 and 2016.

Auger-Lapointe, now 24, would approach the victims using social media or while in her car and then gain their trust.