Skip to Main Content
Montreal police search for woman in connection with multiple assaults

Montreal police search for woman in connection with multiple assaults

Montreal police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say is connected to several assaults that took place inside the Montreal Metro and on Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue last May.

Police say the woman was caught on video striking someone in the Metro in May

CBC News ·
Montreal police are searching for this woman in connection with two assaults. (Submitted Montreal Police)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say is connected to several assaults that took place inside the Montreal Metro and on Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue last May.

The five-foot-five-inch woman with black hair and brown eyes, was caught on surveillance video "violently striking" people.

One incident took place on the Metro's Green line while another was reported on Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue.

​Police are asking anyone with information about the woman to contact them by calling 911 or through Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us