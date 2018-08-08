Montreal police search for woman in connection with multiple assaults

Montreal police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say is connected to several assaults that took place inside the Montreal Metro and on Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue last May.

The five-foot-five-inch woman with black hair and brown eyes, was caught on surveillance video "violently striking" people.

One incident took place on the Metro's Green line while another was reported on Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue.

​Police are asking anyone with information about the woman to contact them by calling 911 or through Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.