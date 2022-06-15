Longueuil police arrest 2 after 5-month investigation into murder of woman

Longueuil police have arrested two people in connection to the murder of a 54-year-old woman who was found dead in a parked car on Jan. 5.

A spokesperson for the police service said a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were arrested Wednesday afternoon and will be meeting with investigators before the case is sent to the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales.

Manon Boisvert was found in a commercial lot near Rolland-Therrien Boulevard and du Tremblay Road. She was in her 2003 blue Toyota Echo when she was found. Her body bore marks of violence.

During the investigation, police told reporters they believed the victim had been targeted.

At this point, the spokesperson said police are not giving further details about the relation, if any, between the suspects and the victim. She said the two suspects are residents of Longueuil.