Montreal police investigating death of woman found lying on Décarie Boulevard

A 40-year-old woman has died after being found lying on Décarie Boulevard, north of Jean Talon Street, in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Police say a driver spotted the woman and called 911 at around 8 p.m. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The woman had suffered severe injuries to her upper body from what police say may have been the result of a collision with a vehicle.

Police are investigating to determine the circumstances that led to her death.