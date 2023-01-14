Content
Montreal

Montreal police investigating death of woman found lying on Décarie Boulevard

A 40-year-old woman has died after being found lying on Décarie Boulevard, north of Jean Talon Street, in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

Officers called to Côte-des-Neiges intersection around 8 p.m.

Two police cars and an ambulance stopped on a boulevard with their lights on.
The woman had suffered severe injuries to her upper body from what police say may have been the result of a collision with a vehicle. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

Police say a driver spotted the woman and called 911 at around 8 p.m. She was pronounced dead shortly after. 

The woman had suffered severe injuries to her upper body from what police say may have been the result of a collision with a vehicle. 

Police are investigating to determine the circumstances that led to her death.

