Montreal police investigating after 81-year-old woman killed in seniors' residence

The Montreal police service's major crimes unit is investigating after an 81-year-old woman was killed in the city's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.

Police say the woman's body was found in an apartment on Pointoise Street Saturday just before 7:30 p.m.

The apartment is in the Cité des Retraités N.D.F., an independent-living residence for people 55 and up whose family income does not exceed $70,340.

The coroner confirmed Thursday that there were marks of violence on the body.



No arrests have been made.

This is the 32nd homicide in Montreal so far this year.

Last week, an 82-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder, after his 90-year-old wife was found dead in a seniors' residence in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of Montreal