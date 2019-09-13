Woman killed by truck while walking on Quebec City sidewalk
A 31-year-old woman died Thursday after being hit by a tractor-trailer truck while she was walking on the sidewalk in Quebec City.
The victim was walking in the busy tourist area in Quebec City's Old Port.
A 31-year-old woman died Thursday after being hit by a tractor-trailer truck while she was walking on a sidewalk in a busy Quebec City tourist area known as Petit Champlain.
The truck was travelling on Champlain Boulevard near Cul-de-Sac Street when the driver drove up on the sidewalk at a curve in the road and hit the woman. The accident happened at around 5:35 p.m., Quebec City police spokesperson Const. Sandra Dion said.
The victim was unconscious when emergency services arrived. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the vehicle was also transported to hospital to be treated for shock. Quebec City police are investigating.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.