Woman killed by truck while walking on Quebec City sidewalk

A 31-year-old woman died Thursday after being hit by a tractor-trailer truck while she was walking on a sidewalk in a busy Quebec City tourist area known as Petit Champlain.

The truck was travelling on Champlain Boulevard near Cul-de-Sac Street when the driver drove up on the sidewalk at a curve in the road and hit the woman. The accident happened at around 5:35 p.m., Quebec City police spokesperson Const. Sandra Dion said.

The victim was unconscious when emergency services arrived. She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported to hospital to be treated for shock. Quebec City police are investigating.