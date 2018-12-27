Woman injured in Terrebonne fire overnight

A fire broke out in a home Wednesday night on St-Louis Street in Terrebonne, north of Montreal, injuring one woman, firefighters say.

The city's fire chief, Sylvain Dufresne, said the woman was already outside when firefighters arrived.

Dufresne said the woman suffered burns and was immediately taken to hospital. She is now in stable condition.

The chief said firefighters battled strong flames on the building's first floor as smoke had engulfed the entire structure. He said they wanted to make sure no one was on the second floor.

Police and firefighters are still on the scene of a duplex fire in Terrebonne. One woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The still images in this video were taken overnight by Radio-Canada cameraman Alain Béland. <a href="https://t.co/a8rLwMinNq">pic.twitter.com/a8rLwMinNq</a> —@katemckenna8

No one else was found inside. Dufresne said the fire has been extinguished.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.