Woman injured in Terrebonne fire overnight

The city's fire chief, Sylvain Dufresne, said the woman was already outside when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters had to battle heavy flames and smoke on the building's first floor before being able to enter the building. (Alain Béland/Radio-Canada)

A fire broke out in a home Wednesday night on St-Louis Street in Terrebonne, north of Montreal, injuring one woman, firefighters say. 

Dufresne said the woman suffered burns and was immediately taken to hospital. She is now in stable condition.

The chief said firefighters battled strong flames on the building's first floor as smoke had engulfed the entire structure. He said they wanted to make sure no one was on the second floor. 

No one else was found inside. Dufresne said the fire has been extinguished. 

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. 

With files from Radio-Canada

