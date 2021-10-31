Woman seriously injured in Montreal stabbing, man arrested

A 30-year-old woman was stabbed and seriously injured in an apartment building in Montreal's Lachine borough Saturday morning, said Montreal police.

Police say they received a call around 11 a.m. that a woman was found on Camille Street, near Ouellette Avenue, with severe injuries to her upper body. She was still conscious and taken to hospital immediately. Authorities say her life is not in danger.

A suspect, a 47-year-old man with an extensive criminal record, was intercepted shortly after police arrived on the scene.

A safety perimeter was established at the scene. An investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the assault is ongoing.

Gun found nearby, man arrested

During the police operation, officers say they saw a man throw something out of a Camille street apartment window. Upon closer inspection, they determined it was a modified pellet gun.

A man in his 40s was shortly arrested, though his identity has yet to be confirmed. Police say more arrests could come.

Though both incidents happened near each other, police say they are not linked.