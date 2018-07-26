Woman in critical condition after fire in the Plateau

A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out overnight at a building in the Plateau–Mont Royal neighbourhood.

Montreal police said they received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. about an explosion on Marquette Street, between Saint-Grégoire Street and Laurier Avenue.

But when the officers arrived, they said a three-story residential building was on fire.

Firefighters pulled a woman out of the building, and she was taken to hospital.

Steve Fiset, an operations chief with Urgences-Santé, said the woman was found unconscious.

"The firefighters did CPR on the scene," Fiset told CBC News.

Firefighters said the flames were shooting out of the third floor.

A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation after rushing into the building, and another person sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Marquette St. between Saint-Grégoire St. and Laurier Ave. is currently blocked off.