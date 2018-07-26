Woman in critical condition after fire in the Plateau
Fire broke out overnight at a three-story residential building on Marquette Street
A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out overnight at a building in the Plateau–Mont Royal neighbourhood.
Montreal police said they received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. about an explosion on Marquette Street, between Saint-Grégoire Street and Laurier Avenue.
But when the officers arrived, they said a three-story residential building was on fire.
Firefighters pulled a woman out of the building, and she was taken to hospital.
Steve Fiset, an operations chief with Urgences-Santé, said the woman was found unconscious.
"The firefighters did CPR on the scene," Fiset told CBC News.
Firefighters said the flames were shooting out of the third floor.
A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation after rushing into the building, and another person sustained minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Marquette St. between Saint-Grégoire St. and Laurier Ave. is currently blocked off.
With files from CBC's Lauren Mccallum and Sudha Krishnan