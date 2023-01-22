Woman dies after Ahuntsic-Cartierville fire

A 75-year-old woman has died following a fire last night in an apartment building in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.



Police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils says firefighters were called to the building on Gouin Boulevard near du Pont Street at around 10 p.m.



Emergency responders found the woman unconscious before she was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Chèvrefils said that no other people were injured, and there don't appear to be any criminal elements behind the fire.

Earlier Sunday, she said police are investigating because of the serious injury to the woman and because the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.