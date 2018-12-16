Woman found dead in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu home, suspect arrested in Laurentians

Quebec provincial police are investigating after a woman in her twenties was found dead in a home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, in the Montérégie region south of Montreal, Saturday evening.

Investigators say there were signs of violence on her body, which was discovered by local police at around 6:45 p.m. in the home on Bouthillier Street.

Officers later arrested a suspect, a man also in his twenties, in Sainte-Adèle, in the Laurentians north of Montreal. The man is speaking with investigators.

The link between the woman and the suspect is unclear.

The investigation is being led by the Sûreté du Québec's major crimes unit in collaboration with local police.